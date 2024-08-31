Sheffield retro: 16 of the best photos looking back at the 1960s

By Jane Salt
Published 31st Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
Retro takes a step back in time with these nostalgic photos of all things Sheffield in the 1960s.

Featuring famous faces, old buildings and much more, these fantastic black and white images of old Sheffield will take you back in time.

The Pinstone Street store of Sugg Sport in Sheffield, showing the three story shop unit with a variety of sports and electrical goods on display in the window in 1960. The business was a great success and was a leading supplier of football, cricket and fishing equipment. The company continued trading until 2002. To the right is the old Cambridge Arcade. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1. Suggs

Members of the 46th Sheffield St Paul's scout troop pictured at the Boy Scouts Jamboree, Chatsworth, in 1965

2. Jamboree

The old market hall at Shude Hill, Sheffield, July 1965

3. Market

The chaotic scene after a road accident on Duke Street, Sheffield, in 1963

4. Chaos

