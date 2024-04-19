The Burger Reviews: 'Best burger in Yorkshire' is found at Wortley Wagyu farm in Sheffield
The best burger in Yorkshire can be found at a farm in Sheffield, according to a star TikTok reviewer.
The Burger Reviews rates the buns and patties served up at restaurants and takeaways across the UK, and has nearly 120,000 TikTok followers and 2.5 million likes.
It has ranked the best burgers in Yorkshire, with Wortley Wagyu in Sheffield coming out on top of the pile.
“Serving out of a farm and rearing all their own Wagyu beef, this place is a must try for any burger fanatic,” it said.
Wortley Wagyu, based at Cote Green Farm, on Finkle Street Lane, in Wortley, was founded in 2020 by Jake Tue.
It has more than 300 of the Japanese black cattle which are famed for their highly marbled, uniquely flavoursome and succulent Wagyu meat, said to be the most luxurious beef in the world.
The burger bar, which is on site, serves up burgers made using beef from the farm.
The menu ranges from a classic cheese, bacon and smash burger to a surf and turf burger with tempura prawns. There is also street food such as beef tacos and sticky Korean fried chicken; a Wagyu steak box comprising of Wortley Wagyu rump steak with piri piri skin-on fries and garlic butter prawns; and a range of loaded fries.
The burger van is open from Wednesday to Friday, between 11am and 8pm, Saturdays, from 10am-8pm, and Sundays, from 10am-6pm. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
What are the other best burgers in Sheffield?
According to The Burger Reviews, the second best burgers in Sheffield are those made by Slap & Pickle, available at Heist Brew Co. on Neepsend Lane and The Dark Horse, on Ecclesall Road.
In third place is Jimmy’s Burgers, at the Cutlery Works food hall in Kelham Island.
Fourth is Maison de Burgers, on London Road; fifth is Franksters, on Ecclesall Road; sixth is Phat Buns, on London Road, and in seventh is Fat Hippo, found at Kommune food hall and at the Lane7 bowling alley.
