Rate My Takeaway: 'Hidden gem' Sheffield takeaway with 'best ever' lasagne gets perfect 10 from YouTube star
A ‘hidden gem’ Sheffield takeaway with a surprising menu has bagged a perfect score from a YouTube star.
Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin, who has nearly 700,000 subscribers, was persuaded by fans to visit Il Forno Bakery, Pizza & Pasta, on Bellhouse Road, in Firth Park.
And the Barnsley-born people’s food critic, who visits takeaways around the country with his own table and chair, wasn’t disappointed after taking them up on their recommendation.
Despite the name, the popular venue serves a lot more than just pizza and pasta, with an ever-changing menu also featuring an array of mouth-watering Indian and Thai dishes, depending on which day you happen to visit.
Danny ordered the lasagne, the sweet chilli chicken and the chicken tikka with pilau rice, along with one of their enormous chocolate eclairs, which came to a very reasonable £19.20 including a bottle of water.
He found the chicken tikka ‘absolutely delicious’, said the sweet chilli chicken was ‘cooked to perfection’ and declared the eclair ‘gorgeous’.
But it was the lasagne which really wowed him. It was so good, it got its own Italian soundtrack and slow-mo video of him devouring it.
He called it ‘absolutely fabulous’, adding that it ‘beats any lasagne I’ve ever had in a restaurant’.
Summing up his meal, Danny said: “These guys have absolutely knocked it out of the park.... It’s the easiest solid 10 I’ve ever given.”
He added that Il Forno ‘might be up there with one of my favourites’, which is quite the accolade from a man who has sampled hundreds of takeaways in his time.
