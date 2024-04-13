Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘hidden gem’ Sheffield takeaway with a surprising menu has bagged a perfect score from a YouTube star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin said the lasagne at Il Forno in Firth Park, Sheffield, was better than he'd had at any restaurant. Photo: Rate My Takeaway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Barnsley-born people’s food critic, who visits takeaways around the country with his own table and chair, wasn’t disappointed after taking them up on their recommendation.

Despite the name, the popular venue serves a lot more than just pizza and pasta, with an ever-changing menu also featuring an array of mouth-watering Indian and Thai dishes, depending on which day you happen to visit.

Danny ordered the lasagne, the sweet chilli chicken and the chicken tikka with pilau rice, along with one of their enormous chocolate eclairs, which came to a very reasonable £19.20 including a bottle of water.

He found the chicken tikka ‘absolutely delicious’, said the sweet chilli chicken was ‘cooked to perfection’ and declared the eclair ‘gorgeous’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was the lasagne which really wowed him. It was so good, it got its own Italian soundtrack and slow-mo video of him devouring it.

He called it ‘absolutely fabulous’, adding that it ‘beats any lasagne I’ve ever had in a restaurant’.

Summing up his meal, Danny said: “These guys have absolutely knocked it out of the park.... It’s the easiest solid 10 I’ve ever given.”