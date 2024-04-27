The Moor Market Sheffield: 17 of the best bargains at city centre market, according to traders

From meat and fish to perfume and jewellery, there are some great bargains to be had

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 27th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

With around 90 traders selling everything from meat and fish to perfume and jewellery, Sheffield’s Moor Market is a great place to bag a bargain.

It is just over a decade since the market opened on The Moor, replacing the old Castle Market at the other end of Sheffield city centre.

When we visited at around lunchtime on a Tuesday in April, there was a steady flow of shoppers, with queues at many stalls, and it was hard to find a table in the food hall there.

Savvy shoppers can save a pretty penny at the market, with many prices considerably cheaper than you’d find at the supermarket.

Some visitors also like the personal touch of buying their goods from a familiar face and someone who can talk them through the provenance of their goods or just share a bit of gossip.

We spoke to a selection of traders at the market to ask them what their best bargains were and this is what they said. The prices were correct as of Tuesday, April 23.

Malcolm Davis at the Nut Bar said the best bargains included the two for £2 offer on 200g bags of nuts, including chilli peanuts, caramelised salted almonds and chocolate peanuts

1. The Nut Bar

Malcolm Davis at the Nut Bar said the best bargains included the two for £2 offer on 200g bags of nuts, including chilli peanuts, caramelised salted almonds and chocolate peanuts Photo: National World

Grace Bolsover, at Grace's Fabrics, said her best bargain was probably the cotton at £2.99 a metre

2. Grace's Fabrics

Grace Bolsover, at Grace's Fabrics, said her best bargain was probably the cotton at £2.99 a metre Photo: National World

A pack of eight Mr Kipling Angel Slices was priced £1.50 at Punch Stores, which Mark Holmes said was a fraction of what you would pay in a supermarket

3. Punch Stores

A pack of eight Mr Kipling Angel Slices was priced £1.50 at Punch Stores, which Mark Holmes said was a fraction of what you would pay in a supermarket Photo: National World

At K&G Jewellers, you can get a watch battery for £2.50 or £5, and have it fitted for free.

4. K&G Jewellers

At K&G Jewellers, you can get a watch battery for £2.50 or £5, and have it fitted for free. Photo: National World

