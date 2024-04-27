With around 90 traders selling everything from meat and fish to perfume and jewellery, Sheffield’s Moor Market is a great place to bag a bargain.

It is just over a decade since the market opened on The Moor, replacing the old Castle Market at the other end of Sheffield city centre.

When we visited at around lunchtime on a Tuesday in April, there was a steady flow of shoppers, with queues at many stalls, and it was hard to find a table in the food hall there.

Savvy shoppers can save a pretty penny at the market, with many prices considerably cheaper than you’d find at the supermarket.

Some visitors also like the personal touch of buying their goods from a familiar face and someone who can talk them through the provenance of their goods or just share a bit of gossip.

We spoke to a selection of traders at the market to ask them what their best bargains were and this is what they said. The prices were correct as of Tuesday, April 23.

The Nut Bar Malcolm Davis at the Nut Bar said the best bargains included the two for £2 offer on 200g bags of nuts, including chilli peanuts, caramelised salted almonds and chocolate peanuts

Grace's Fabrics Grace Bolsover, at Grace's Fabrics, said her best bargain was probably the cotton at £2.99 a metre

Punch Stores A pack of eight Mr Kipling Angel Slices was priced £1.50 at Punch Stores, which Mark Holmes said was a fraction of what you would pay in a supermarket