Hang Sheffield: West Street chicken shop goes from among the worst to the best at its food hygiene inspection
One Sheffield restaurant has turned around its hygiene standards after going from one of the worst to one of the best in the city.
Earlier this year we reported how Hang, a chicken restaurant at 198 West Street in Sheffield city centre had been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating at an inspection on January 23. It was, at the time, the only food business in the city to have such a low rating.
However, latest data from the Food Standards Agency has shown that it has improved dramatically and secured a five-star rating.
According to Sheffield City Council, the restaurant became ‘compliant’ on February 12, and subsequently paid for a new food hygiene inspection where they were handed a five-star rating on February 29.
Hang has a 4.6 star rating on Google, with 135 reviews. It is also available to order from Deliveroo where it has a 4.7 star rating, and 281 reviews.
It serves fried chicken, ramen, street food including gyozas, Taiwanese sausage and seaweed, and Donburi. a Japanese rice-bowl dish.
