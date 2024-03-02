Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One restaurant in Sheffield has been handed the lowest food hygiene rating after an inspection by environmental health officers - meaning 'urgent' improvements are necessary.

Hang, at 198 West Street, in Sheffield city centre, was given the damning rating after an inspection on Tuesday, January 23. It is currently the only premises to have a zero-star food hygiene rating out of all 4,741 businesses in Sheffield.

The Star has requested the full details of the inspection from Sheffield City Council, but the general breakdown of the score has been published on the Food Standards Agency website.

During an inspection, which is usually unannounced, the inspector will look at how a business complies with food hygiene laws. This is broken down into three key areas - a score of zero indicates failures across the board.

At the time of the inspection, the Taiwanese fast food restaurant was told ‘improvement necessary’ for how hygienically the food is handled. But it was then told ‘major improvement necessary’ for both the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and in how the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

Despite its latest rating, the fried chicken shop, which is still open for business, has been popular with customers since opening in Sheffield in 2018. It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google, and 131 reviews.