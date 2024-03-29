Fox Valley Food Festival: Indian, Jamaican and Italian cuisine available at Sheffield festival
A popular food festival bringing a wide range of global cuisines to a shopping centre in Sheffield is back for 2024.
Fox Valley Food Festival will once again be held in Stocksbridge and is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area.
"If you love your food and enjoy having a good time with friends and family then the Food Festival is a must-attend event," Claire Biltcliffe, Fox Valley centre manager, said.
"We have some fantastic food and drink traders in the area and this provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate all of those talented traders."
It will be the eighth edition of the festival when it returns this summer - offering over 50 food and drink traders, two days of live music, children’s rides, free face painting, street entertainment, a bar area, family seating, special offers and prizes up for grabs across the weekend.
Some of the specialist stallholders include:
- Mangiamo Street Kitchen - offering paster and gourmet sandwiches
- Istanbul Kitchen - serving Turkish kebabs
- Devon's Kitchen - offering delicious Jamaican food
- Alvi's Homemade - for Indian meals and snacks
- 4eyes Patisserie - serving artisan breads, cakes, kronuts and more
- Bradfield Brewery
- Sheffield Distillery
Accommodating for pets, the festival will also include a "puppy patch" with an agility area and dog-friendly refreshments.
The festival returns on Saturday, June 15, 2024 and on Sunday, June 16, 2024 and will be free-to-attend.
In 2023, the Fox Valley Food Festival attacted a huge 16,000 people over the course of the weekend, who enjoyed the food offerings and live music.
Fox Valley Shopping Centre has revealed they are "still on the lookout" for a headline sponsor.
