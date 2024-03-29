Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular food festival bringing a wide range of global cuisines to a shopping centre in Sheffield is back for 2024.

Fox Valley Food Festival will once again be held in Stocksbridge and is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you love your food and enjoy having a good time with friends and family then the Food Festival is a must-attend event," Claire Biltcliffe, Fox Valley centre manager, said.

"We have some fantastic food and drink traders in the area and this provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate all of those talented traders."

It will be the eighth edition of the festival when it returns this summer - offering over 50 food and drink traders, two days of live music, children’s rides, free face painting, street entertainment, a bar area, family seating, special offers and prizes up for grabs across the weekend.

Some of the specialist stallholders include:

Mangiamo Street Kitchen - offering paster and gourmet sandwiches

Istanbul Kitchen - serving Turkish kebabs

Devon's Kitchen - offering delicious Jamaican food

Alvi's Homemade - for Indian meals and snacks

4eyes Patisserie - serving artisan breads, cakes, kronuts and more

Bradfield Brewery

Sheffield Distillery

Crowds at a previous Fox Valley Food Festival. The event will be returning to Stocksbridge in Sheffield for 2024.

Accommodating for pets, the festival will also include a "puppy patch" with an agility area and dog-friendly refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival returns on Saturday, June 15, 2024 and on Sunday, June 16, 2024 and will be free-to-attend.

In 2023, the Fox Valley Food Festival attacted a huge 16,000 people over the course of the weekend, who enjoyed the food offerings and live music.