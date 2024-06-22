Cosy Club Sheffield: Opening date announced for new restaurant and bar in city centre
Cosy Club, which already has branches in Leeds and York, is opening its latest all-day dining venue at the site of the old Pitcher & Piano on Holly Street, opposite Sheffield City Hall.
The open plan restaurant with mezzanine level will feature a ‘statement’ bar, a private dining room for parties and celebrations, a large alfresco area to the front of the building, and a terrace to the rear.
Cosy Club Sheffield, which is part of the Loungers brand, is due to open on Monday, July 15, with a big launch party planned to celebrate its arrival.
‘Buzzing and vibrant city’
Kate Lister-Clancy, marketing director of Loungers, says: “Sheffield is a buzzing and vibrant city and the perfect fit for our Cosy Club vibe.
“People here know how to have fun and enjoy themselves so we look forward to welcoming new and existing fans of Cosy Club who will be able to join us for relaxed breakfasts, bottomless brunches, leisurely lunches, decadent dinners and top-notch cocktails.
“Located in the heart of this beautiful city, it’s the perfect destination for celebrating all occasions.”
Cosy Club customers are promised ‘decadent dining’, with ‘handcrafted’ cocktails in the ‘most sparkling surroundings’.
The all-day menu will feature ‘intelligently sourced’ ingredients, with fresh and modern ‘British classics’, an extensive brunch range and a selection of gluten free and vegan options.
The Cosy Club on Albion Street in Leeds has a 4.4/5 rating from nearly 2,000 Google reviews, with particular praise for the ‘delicious’ brunch and ‘gorgeous’ cocktails.
The Yorkshire Post described the Albion Street branch as a ‘fantastic place to get lunch’, with a ‘wide range of main dishes including burgers, salmon and risotto’ and ‘a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options’.
Cosy Club has a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. Main dishes there include confit duck leg cassoulet, pan-fried sea bass, and Massaman cauliflower.
Among its signature cocktails are the Flapper Fizz Martini, the Ruby Royale and the Strawberry Cosmo.
