Cosy Club Sheffield: Popular restaurant and cocktail bar opening at old Pitcher & Piano site
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular restaurant and bar chain is expanding to Sheffield city centre.
Cosy Club is set to open a new venue at the former Pitcher & Piano bar on Holly Street, opposite Sheffield City Hall.
A licensing application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by Loungers UK Limited requesting permission to open from 9am to 2am between Thursday and Saturday, and from 9am to 1am during the rest of the week.
It’s also seeking permission for live music, recorded music and other entertainment at the venue.
What are the food and cocktails like at Cosy Club?
Cosy Club has more than 30 venues across the UK.
The Yorkshire Post described the one on Albion Street, in Leeds, as a ‘fantastic place to get lunch’, with a ‘wide range of main dishes including burgers, salmon and risotto’ and ‘a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options’.
It has a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. Main dishes there include confit duck leg cassoulet, pan-fried sea bass, and Massaman cauliflower.
Among its signature cocktails are the Flapper Fizz Martini, the Ruby Royale and the Strawberry Cosmo.
When is Cosy Club Sheffield expected to open?
When Pitcher & Piano closed in April, the bar confirmed it had been bought by another company and a new venue would be opening in the summer in its place.
A Loungers spokesperson said: “We have been in discussions regarding opening a Cosy Club in the Pitcher & Piano site on Holly Street, Sheffield.
“If successful, the site would open sometime this summer. We already operate Cosy Clubs in York and Leeds and we’re looking forward to opening a third location in Yorkshire.
“Should everything fall into place then we look forward to welcoming Pitcher & Piano team members from Sheffield into the Loungers family.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.