Last year the big switch on event had to be cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic which left the county facing lockdowns and ‘tier 3’ restricitions.

Usually the event is held in mid to late November and features a large stage, entertainers and a host of Christmas characters.

A famous face typically adorns the stage too – former X Factor star Jake Quickenden was the special guest in 2019 – to spread some festive cheer to the people of Sheffield.

This is when the Sheffield Christmas lights switch on 2021 will take place and what festive activities will take place in the city.

The city centre is always a hub of activity at Christmastime, with Fargate brought to life by the annual Christmas market.

This year’s market will open on Monday, November 15 and will run right up until Christmas Eve.

There will be more than 50 log cabins and stalls selling crafts, decorations, warm clothing and festive food and drink.

The Christmas lights will be returning to Sheffield city centre this year along with the Sheffield Christmas market.

So when will the Christmas lights be switched on in Sheffield to make it the perfect winter wonderland setting?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Christmas lights switch on in Sheffield 2021?

The Sheffield Christmas lights switch on has been confirmed for Sunday, November 21 from 2pm to 6.30pm, with events taking place across the city centre.

It will be back with a bang after being cancelled last year in light of the Covid pandemic.

The illuminations will be turned on at 5.30pm.

Where is the Sheffield Christmas lights switch on event?

The event takes place at various locations across the city, although usually the stage is hosted in a central location like the Peace Gardens.

This year, however, Sheffield City Council has announced that it will be a dual event, with lights switched on at both the Town Hall square and Barker’s Pool.

What will happen at the Sheffield Christmas lights switch on 2020?

There will be music, characters, street entertainment and Christmas crafts, as well as fairground rides and plenty of child-friendly activities.

Sheffield City Council says there is ‘plenty of entertainment’ planned, including street entertainers like Inca the giant animated polar bear, children’s television and film costume characters, balloon modelling, stars from Sheffield Theatres panto, storytelling and craft activities, fairground rides and some festive music, as well as other activities.

Attendees will also be able to stroll around the Christmas market on Fargate and grab a drink from the Alpine Bar or enjoy a ride on the big wheel.

Sheffield City Council has confirmed that the city will be getting new illuminations with a ‘wow factor’, although these will not be ready until next year.

What other Christmas lights switch on events are taking place in Sheffield and when is the Meadowhall event?

Usually Meadowhall hosts a huge Christmas lights switch on event, although the current Covid situation of rising cases meant this years event was a small affair.

It took place on Thursday, November 4.

Other Christmas lights switch ons and festive events in the city include The Big Christmas Light Switch On, which will be held at TRAXX market on November 27 from 7pm to 11pm.

Sheffield Cathedral will also host The Beginning, a sensory experience of light and sound, opening on Tuesday, November 30 and running through to Sunday, December 5.

There will be music, lights and incredible Christmas lights scenes, including the nativity.

The Festival of Light is the annual celebration that sees thousands of lights illuminate the charity’s Little Common Lane garden in Whirlow, all dedicated in memory of loved ones.