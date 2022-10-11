Entitled ‘The Manger’, the display will be taking place at Sheffield Cathedral between November 29 and December 4. Lights will be displayed both on the outside and inside of the famous building and guests can even enjoy mince pies and mulled wine to help get them into the Christmas spirit.

The return of the show comes after successful outings in the city for projection company Luxmuralis with ‘The Angels are Coming’ in 2019 and last year’s ‘The Beginning’. The show's creator, Peter Walker said: “We are delighted to return for our third Christmas show at the Cathedral. For many the illuminations have become a tradition for Sheffield, bringing people of all ages and all backgrounds together in the heart of the city. The Manger is a beautiful production which we are sure will get people in the mood for Christmas celebrations this year.”

Energy company Utilita is lending a hand to power the light show. Ben Rossi, development manager at the Cathedral said: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Utilita Energy Hub. Their support has allowed us to not only offer an ‘early bird’ discount ticket for a period, but it has also helped to keep ticket prices similar to last year. More than 1,500 tickets have been sold already and I urge anyone seeing this to take advantage of the early bird offer before it ends this weekend.”