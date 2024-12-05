Sheffielders have blasted a ‘scroogely’ company for raising an advertising board directly in front of a community Christmas tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the Parish Council in Wincobank decorates a perfectly placed pine tree on the corner of Barrow Lane and Fife Street for all to enjoy.

The view of a community Christmas tree in Wincobank, Sheffield, was spoiled by the sudden arrival of an advertising board "directly in front of it." | UGC

So it was a shock to residents this week to drive past the source of community cheer to find the lights blocked by an advert for storage plots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view of the lit-up tree was spoiled by a bright orange board from BNP Paribas Real Estate planted directly in front of it.

And, when residents tried to call the advert’s listed phone number to complain, the number was not recognised.

A post on the Wincobank Community Support Facebook group decried the Scroogish sign and called for it to be taken down.

The Star was able to contact BNP Paribas on the morning of December 4, with a spokesperson saying they aware of the issue and were in contact with local councillor Dawn Dale.

It is understood the sign has since been removed.