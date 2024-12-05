Sheffielders cry humbug after company plant advertising board in front of community Christmas tree

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Sheffielders have blasted a ‘scroogely’ company for raising an advertising board directly in front of a community Christmas tree.

Each year, the Parish Council in Wincobank decorates a perfectly placed pine tree on the corner of Barrow Lane and Fife Street for all to enjoy.

The view of a community Christmas tree in Wincobank, Sheffield, was spoiled by the sudden arrival of an advertising board "directly in front of it."placeholder image
So it was a shock to residents this week to drive past the source of community cheer to find the lights blocked by an advert for storage plots.

The view of the lit-up tree was spoiled by a bright orange board from BNP Paribas Real Estate planted directly in front of it.

And, when residents tried to call the advert’s listed phone number to complain, the number was not recognised.

A post on the Wincobank Community Support Facebook group decried the Scroogish sign and called for it to be taken down.

The Star was able to contact BNP Paribas on the morning of December 4, with a spokesperson saying they aware of the issue and were in contact with local councillor Dawn Dale.

It is understood the sign has since been removed.

