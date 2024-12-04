Sheffield Hallam welcomes University Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia

Sheffield Hallam University’s College of Business Technology and Engineering (BTE) and Global Development & Partnerships (GDP) team have welcomed colleagues from University Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) to sign an agreement to collaborate on research and teaching

The visit was marked with the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Sheffield Hallam and UTHM.

The MOU is a commitment to working with UTHM to develop collaborative programs in railway engineering. There are discussions to undertake joint research in engineering and online delivery of lectures by staff from universities.

While the starting point is engineering, Sheffield Hallam are looking to expand in to computing with joint online projects for students at both universities.

Professor Dr Ruzairi Bin Abdul Rahim said: “Returning to Sheffield Hallam was a dream of mine and to share this with my colleagues was very special. I am looking forward to strengthening the connection between our institutions.”

Colleagues from both institutions have been working together to explore collaborative opportunities between both institutions in the fields of computing and engineering.

Professor Conor Moss, Executive Dean of the College of BTE, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Professor Dr Ruzairi and his team to Sheffield Hallam, the bond between our institutions is truly special and we are looking forward to developing collaborative opportunities for both our students and staff.”

Professor Dr Ruzairi was a student of Sheffield Polytechnic (1989-1992) BEng (Hons) Electronic System and Control Engineering and continued to complete his PhD Electronic Instrumentation Engineering (1992-1996). He was one of the first students to become a graduate of Sheffield Hallam.