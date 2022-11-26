Meadowhall Sheffield: The best Christmas shop window displays this year pictured
Christmas has well and truly arrived at Meadowhall, with the lights twinkling and the Sheffield shopping centre festooned with festive decorations.
The opening hours have been extended for the mall's busiest time of the year and its Christmas attractions, which include the chance to take a ride on the Santa Express before meeting Father Christmas, are in full swing.
Many shops have gone all out with their Christmas window displays, so we took a wander round Meadowhall to bring you these photos of some of the best Christmas decorations, from a Lego Father Christmas to a surfing Santa.