These are some of the best Christmas shop window displays at Meadowhall this year

Meadowhall Sheffield: The best Christmas shop window displays this year pictured

Christmas has well and truly arrived at Meadowhall, with the lights twinkling and the Sheffield shopping centre festooned with festive decorations.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

The opening hours have been extended for the mall's busiest time of the year and its Christmas attractions, which include the chance to take a ride on the Santa Express before meeting Father Christmas, are in full swing.

Many shops have gone all out with their Christmas window displays, so we took a wander round Meadowhall to bring you these photos of some of the best Christmas decorations, from a Lego Father Christmas to a surfing Santa.

1. Hamleys

This window display at Hamleys captures the magic of Christmas

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Build-A-Bear Workshop

These teddy bears have been dressed up in their festive finery for Christmas

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Lush

The Christmas window display at Lush, Meadowhall

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Lego

A fantastic Lego Christmas window display at Meadowhall

Photo: Dean Atkins

MeadowhallSheffieldLego