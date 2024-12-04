A Sheffield butchers is celebrating after wrangling ‘the Champion Beast’ worth £5,800 from a livestock show - in time to hit customers’ tables for Christmas lunch.

Pictured here is not just a prize-winning cow but a nationwide champion and ‘best in show’ from a recent South Yorkshire farmers’ meet, which judges praised as “a heifer that would be fit to grace any national primestock event anywhere.”

A Sheffield butchers has bagged not just a prize-winning but a champion heifer from a premier South Yorkshire primestock auction - all in time to hit the table at Christmas lunch. | Bagshaws

And soon, it will be available by the pound at a Sheffield butchers.

Shop owners and partners Ben Savage, 30, and Harry Singleton, 31, bid equivalent to £9 a kilo for the prize-winning beast - twice as much as anything else sold that day.

Ben Savage (left) and Harry Singleton (right) at their shop, H. Savages, on Ecclesall Road. Pictured here with the former Lord Mayor and Mayoress, Colin and Susan Ross. | H Savages

“It’ll single-handedly fill out our Christmas orders,” said Ben, 30, a lifelong farmer.

“It’s a really special occasion for us to win it. We want to offer the best and this really is as good as it gets.

“All butchers save up for primestock shows when farmers bring the best animals they’ve got to offer.

“It’s a celebration to be able to offer top-quality beef like this. I’m very excited to see what customers think of it.”

The “brilliant, homebred black Limousin” cow by vendors Tom & Jack Gratton, from Riber, Matlock, has reportedly won prizes nationwide in the past year ahead of the primestock show on Sunday.

H Savages Meat Purveyor is a historic name in Sheffield that used to have locations across the city. Pictured here in 1977 from a former location on London Road. | Sheffield Newspapers

It means Ben, Harry and their master butcher Pat O’Brian will have 646kg of some of the best beef in Britain on offer for Christmas.

The duo bought the historic shop on Ecclesall Road in 2023, with Ben working across three farms in Harthill, Ridgeway and Woodhall, while Harry runs the store.

He says farming is in his blood from working at his grandfather’s farm from a young age, like his great grand-father before him.

Ben said: “British farmers have been in the news a lot lately, we work stupid hours, and it’s more important than ever to let people know what quality meat looks like.

Pictured is the the Champion Presentation at Bakewell Primestock Market, with Oliver Hiles (Auctioneer), Trevor Ibbottson (Judge), vendor Jack Gratton, The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire (presenting the trophy) and Laurie Ibbottson (judge). | Bagshaws

“We’re open right up until Christmas Eve and will do our best to help with any order.”

The Bakewell Primestock Show is one of the premier two-day auctions in the country.

A write up on the Bagshaws website from the day reads: “Highlight of the day is unquestionably the sale of the cattle champions with the Champion Beast selling for the top price of the year of £9/kilo.”

The runner up sold for just over £5 a kilo.

The write up continues: “The judges selected the finest heifer in the show, a heifer that would be fit to grace any national primestock event anywhere. This brilliant, homebred, black Limousin won the senior heifer class, also the Robert Walker Trophy Class and then, in a glittering climax was tapped out as champion of the show.”