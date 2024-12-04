The Owls have been giving back to Sheffield ahead of Christmas for many years now, with their players and staff split up all over the place to get together with the locals - many of whom find themselves in difficult circumstances - and hand out a few gifts along the way.

This year Wednesday were out across the city at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as well as St. Luke’s Hospice, bringing smiles to lots of faces - young and old - as the likes of manager, Danny Röhl, captain, Barry Bannan, and lots of other familiar faces did the rounds in the Steel City.

Check out some heartwarming photos from another successful blue and white Christmas Day below:

