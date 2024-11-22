Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s one regional UK rapper’s Christmas gift to you... to me, to you...

Rotherham’s own Paul Chuckle features on a new Christmas single out today (November 22) from rapper Thomas Cseve, also known as ICE.T.21.

Rotherham's own Paul chuckle has featured on a Christmas single with rapper Ice.T.21 on a track out today named 'Christmas Chuckles' | Thomas Cseve, Dominic Lipinski

‘Christmas Chuckles’ features a festive message from the beloved star of Chucklevision, who lent his voice for the song and is sampled throughout the track.

“I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas to you, to me, to you,” says Paul in the opening. “And a very happy new year. Christmas is a wonderful time of year.”

You can listen to ‘Christmas Chuckles’ (Feat. Paul Chuckle & Ice.T.21) on producer DavidQuacko’s YouTube channel.

Thomas, 40, told The Star how the beloved star of Chucklevision lent the sample after the two of them became friends over social media earlier this year.

“It’s been bizarre talking to someone who I used watch on TV all the time when I was growing up,” said the Midlands-based rapper. “He’s such a genuine, lovely guy and so easy to talk to.

“I’ve always wanted to do a Christmas single and Paul was up for helping. He sent me a festive message in a voice note over WhastApp, I sent it to my producer, DavidQuacko, and the track was done in a day.”

The song repeats and samples Paul’s message interspersed with ICE.T.21’s verses.

The track was released on YouTube and social media today, and will also go on sale for 99p on iTunes, with Thomas saying 20 per cent of his proceeds will go to charity.

Thomas said: “I’m just going to put it out there and see what social media makes of it.

“I think Paul is a great guy. He’s the kind of person I want to be at that age. He does pantos, charity gigs, club nights - he just does what he likes and goes to show you can do anything no matter your age. He’s an inspiration.”

Paul “Chuckle” Elliott, 77, from Rotherham, is a household name in England as one half of The Chuckle Brothers comedy act with his brother Barry, who sadly passed away in 2018. Together they entertained children for decades with countless TV and stage appearances, most famously on their beloved CITV programme Chucklevision.

Thomas, who goes by the stage name ICE.T.21, is musician and rapper with over 2m followers on both Instagram and TikTok, who has enjoyed European tours.