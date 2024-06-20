It’s not all slapstick as Paul Chuckle supports Art for All

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He’s best known for his slapstick comic timing but South Yorkshire comedy legend Paul Chuckle is displaying a more artistic talent as he supports the Crystal Peaks Art for All summer exhibition.

Art For All will feature specially commissioned works by more than 60 celebrities and creatives with links to South Yorkshire and beyond, fundraising for the Bright Young Dreams campaign in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.

And the first big name to submit his piece of art is Chuckle Brothers comedy favourite Paul Chuckle.

The free exhibition runs at Crystal Peaks from July 22 to September 1, with every canvas also up for grabs via an online raffle with tickets costing just £2.

Paul Chuckle working on his submission to the Art For All display at Crystal Peaks

The Bright Young Dreams campaign was founded by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to help address the urgent global crisis in children’s mental health.

It aims to raise £5 million this year to help fund a strategic action plan and infrastructure, in aid of Sheffield Children’s and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“We are thrilled that Paul Chuckle has already completed his painting for the display,” said Art for All organiser Clare Burnett.

“We have other well-known names already working on their submissions and we can’t wait to share their work with our visitors and raise money for a fantastic cause.

“Donations from the Bright Young Dreams campaign will fund an ambition to unite and help hospitals and trusts around the world, sharing research and helping the finance of clinical advancements.

“Investment will also be dedicated to the ambition to build a new technology platform for children, parents and staff to help provide accessible education and support for those who need it.