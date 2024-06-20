It’s not all slapstick as Paul Chuckle supports Art for All
and live on Freeview channel 276
Art For All will feature specially commissioned works by more than 60 celebrities and creatives with links to South Yorkshire and beyond, fundraising for the Bright Young Dreams campaign in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.
And the first big name to submit his piece of art is Chuckle Brothers comedy favourite Paul Chuckle.
The free exhibition runs at Crystal Peaks from July 22 to September 1, with every canvas also up for grabs via an online raffle with tickets costing just £2.
The Bright Young Dreams campaign was founded by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to help address the urgent global crisis in children’s mental health.
It aims to raise £5 million this year to help fund a strategic action plan and infrastructure, in aid of Sheffield Children’s and The Children’s Hospital Charity.
“We are thrilled that Paul Chuckle has already completed his painting for the display,” said Art for All organiser Clare Burnett.
“We have other well-known names already working on their submissions and we can’t wait to share their work with our visitors and raise money for a fantastic cause.
“Donations from the Bright Young Dreams campaign will fund an ambition to unite and help hospitals and trusts around the world, sharing research and helping the finance of clinical advancements.
“Investment will also be dedicated to the ambition to build a new technology platform for children, parents and staff to help provide accessible education and support for those who need it.
“Crystal Peaks always sees itself as being right at the heart of the community it serves and, as such, we believe Art For All will make a really important contribution to what we hope will be a great and colourful summer event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.