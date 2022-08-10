Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular BBC One show Celebrity MasterChef is set to return to our television screens and Sheffielders have got someone to cheer for.

South Yorkshire’s own Paul Chuckle is part of the celebrity line-up hoping to win the coveted title.

The Chuckle Brother stands alongside some rather big names, such as boxing legend Chris Eubank, Love Island star Faye Winter, McFly’s Danny Jones and many more.

Spanning across six weeks of cookery competition, each contestant will tackle a series of challenges in (and out) of the kitchen.

The reigning champion of the show is Leeds’ para-athletics athlete Kadeena Cox, who was crowned Queen of the MasterChef kitchen in 2021.

With the 2022 series about to get underway, here is how you can tune in and show support for Rotherham’s Paul Chuckle - will the title return to South Yorkshire?

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Fans of the show will need not to wait long to tune in to this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

The first of 18 episodes will air on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

It will last over the course of six weeks.

Are there any representatives from Sheffield and Yorkshire?

Paul Chuckle

The big Yorkshire name is Rotherham’s esteemed entertainer Paul Chuckle, renowned for being one-half of the dynamic comedy duo ‘The Chuckle Brothers’.

Paul - who was born in Masbrough and lived in East Herringthorpe - is a keen amateur chef and avid fan of the show.

Real name Paul Elliot, the 72-year-old and his brother Barry had their own children’s television shows such as ChuckleVision and To Me, To You.

Barry Chuckle sadly passed away four years ago on 5 August 2018 at the age of 73.

Earlier this year, Paul Chuckle said: “I couldn’t resist it. I have always been a keen cook and I like to experiment a bit so I just had to have a go at Celebrity Masterchef when there was a chance.

"It is an iconic TV show and great to be a part of it."

How can I watch Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Paul Chuckle has spoken about cooking in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen. Photo: PA/BBC/SHINE TV

You can catch Paul Chuckle and all the 19 other big name celebrities battle it out in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen live on BBC One.

The first episode, as well as the ensuing 17 episodes, will be broadcasted at 8 pm.

If for whatever reason you can not catch an episode live, it will be available on catchup via the BBC iPlayer .

What is the full lineup for the series?

Paul Chuckle, pictured centre with Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd is on Celebrity MasterChef. Picture: PA/BBC/SHINE TV

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 boasts a star-studded cast of 20 celebrities from a variety of backgrounds, whether it be entertainment, reality television or sport.

