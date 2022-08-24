Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots has announced that it has extended its partnership with Deliveroo , offering delivery of its products to 125 stores across the country - including one in Sheffield.

The news follows a successful trial of the service which took place in 14 stores across the UK.

A lot more customers will now have the opportunity to have Boots ’ range of products delivered straight to their door.

Which Boots stores in Sheffield will the Deliveroo service be available in? What products are available and how does it work? Here is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which Boots store in Sheffield offers the Deliveroo service?

Out of the 125 stores named in the extension of the service, there will only be one in Sheffield.

The Boots store located at Heeley Retail Park will allow its customers to directly order the delivery of its products from Deliveroo .

It can be found at the following address: Heeley Retail Park, Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield (S8 0RG)

What products can you order from Boots in Sheffield using Deliveroo?

The partnership will give Sheffielders access to over 750 health and beauty products that will be delivered straight to them within minutes.

Boots ’ range of products include healthcare, beauty, skincare, fragrances, toiletries, baby, food and drink.

Here are some examples of the more popular and new products that will be available to order through Deliveroo :

Best-selling beauty lines including Maybelline Sky High waterproof mascara, No 7 Essential Moisture Day Cream and Dior Sauvage Eau De Toilette Spray

Gifts such as the No 7 Rose Gold Illuminated Makeup Mirror, Soap & Glory Tip to Toe Pink Pamper Gift Set and Paco Rabanne 1 Million for Men

Cough, flu and cold symptom relief products

Popular skincare products such as CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Period and sexual wellbeing products such as condoms and pregnancy tests

Baby products like nappies and wet wipes

Food, drink and snacks such as a Kinder Bueno

To take a look at the full product range, please visit the official Boots website .

How does Boots’ Deliveroo service work?

First you will need to make sure that you have downloaded and created an account with Deliveroo .

If you are local to the Sheffield Heeley Boots store, once you enter your postcode it should pop up as one of the places you can order products from.

Once you pick everything you wish to order and add it to your basket, you will then pay and it will be prepared in-store in sealed packaging.