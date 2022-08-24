Boots is now available on Deliveroo in Sheffield - how you can get products delivered and which branches
The Deliveroo service has been extended out to Sheffield following a successful trial involving 14 Boots stores.
Boots has announced that it has extended its partnership with Deliveroo, offering delivery of its products to 125 stores across the country - including one in Sheffield.
The news follows a successful trial of the service which took place in 14 stores across the UK.
A lot more customers will now have the opportunity to have Boots’ range of products delivered straight to their door.
Which Boots stores in Sheffield will the Deliveroo service be available in? What products are available and how does it work? Here is everything you need to know.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Property: 'Outstanding' family home in Whirlow hits market for £1,750,000
-
2
Norfolk Heritage Park Sheffield: Council seeks new operator for popular Sheffield cafe
-
3
National Burger Day: The best places to get a burger in Sheffield including Five Guys, Cutlery Works and Munchies
-
4
Wisewood Inn Loxley: 'Pie is to die for' at 'Sheffield's best rural pub' - review
-
5
Sheffield Property: Family home with lounge, dining room and snug for sale at region's average
Which Boots store in Sheffield offers the Deliveroo service?
Out of the 125 stores named in the extension of the service, there will only be one in Sheffield.
The Boots store located at Heeley Retail Park will allow its customers to directly order the delivery of its products from Deliveroo.
It can be found at the following address: Heeley Retail Park, Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield (S8 0RG)
What products can you order from Boots in Sheffield using Deliveroo?
The partnership will give Sheffielders access to over 750 health and beauty products that will be delivered straight to them within minutes.
Boots’ range of products include healthcare, beauty, skincare, fragrances, toiletries, baby, food and drink.
Here are some examples of the more popular and new products that will be available to order through Deliveroo:
- Best-selling beauty lines including Maybelline Sky High waterproof mascara, No 7 Essential Moisture Day Cream and Dior Sauvage Eau De Toilette Spray
- Gifts such as the No 7 Rose Gold Illuminated Makeup Mirror, Soap & Glory Tip to Toe Pink Pamper Gift Set and Paco Rabanne 1 Million for Men
- Cough, flu and cold symptom relief products
- Popular skincare products such as CeraVe Foaming Cleanser
- Period and sexual wellbeing products such as condoms and pregnancy tests
- Baby products like nappies and wet wipes
- Food, drink and snacks such as a Kinder Bueno
To take a look at the full product range, please visit the official Boots website.
How does Boots’ Deliveroo service work?
First you will need to make sure that you have downloaded and created an account with Deliveroo.
If you are local to the Sheffield Heeley Boots store, once you enter your postcode it should pop up as one of the places you can order products from.
Once you pick everything you wish to order and add it to your basket, you will then pay and it will be prepared in-store in sealed packaging.
A Deliveroo rider will then pick it up from the Sheffield store, before dropping it off to you from the comfort of your own home.