Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys have launched a new recording company - leading fans to speculate a new album is on the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Bang Bang Recordings LLP’ was filed with Companies House on August 7 with none other than the four lads from High Green on its books - Jamie Cook, Matthew Helders, Nick O’Malley and Alex Turner.

Alex Turner on stage in Hillsborough Park in 2023. Rumours are swirling that the boys from High Green are planning their next project after launching a new recording studio company named ‘Bang Bang Recordings’ on August 7. | National World

There hasn’t been a new album from the Sheffield band since ‘The Car’ dropped at the end of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in that time, the boys have headlined Glastonbury, set out on a huge world tour, and stunned fans with two packed-out homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park in 2023.

The pair of critically acclaimed shows were lauded by fans. Posting on Twitter, Scott Wilkes said: “Been to 100’s of gigs and tonight was the best ever. Nothing will ever beat the best band in the world on Hillsborough Park in the sun with the wife and closest mates.”

David Stone added: “Won’t hear that that wasn’t a great gig, some memories made with the eldest in Hillsborough Park.”

Now, the Monkeys appear to be cooking up their next surprise, after both creating their new company and updating their official website for the first time in three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until recently, the website was advertising their 2022 album The Car, but has now been updated to a plain olive green backdrop advertising merchandise.

Fans on platforms like Reddit have been quick to speculate that all of this could equate to a new album being announced soon.

But, of course, this is all just speculation until the band says otherwise.

It comes after it appeared that drummer Matt Helders had this year been working on a solo project, dropping brief clips of himself in the studio in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2025, a batch of never-before-seen photos was unearthed from the boys’ iconic gig at the Leadmill onJanuary 22, 2006 - the day before the launch of their era defining debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.