A Rotherham-based dog shelter has shared a video montage of "just a few" of the dogs they have saved this year.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has rehomed hundreds of dogs who were "on death row", with 211 adoptees listed on their website.

This video, which was shared on Facebook by the shelter, shows many happy faces of pups who have found their forever home.

They told followers: "Thank you for all your ongoing support in every way - these are just a few of the lives HYPS have saved this year so far!

"Please consider fostering, and adopting to help us save more lives."