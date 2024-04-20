Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, currently has 16 dogs in their care.
Half of these are sighthound breeds, which include greyhounds, whippets and lurchers.
Thornberry appealed this month for greyhound-lovers to get in touch due to them finding Tilly, Albus and Rue particularly difficult to rehome.
Among the other pups are 18-week old Max the cockapoo and one-year-old Titch the Nuttall Terrier.
1. Bernard
Bernard is a 4-year-old ex-racing Greyhound looking for a home to call his own. Bernard has enjoyed spending time with other dogs at Thornberry so could live with another sighthound, dependent on a successful introduction. Bernard is often found snoozing in his bed so a large soft bed is definitely on his wishlist! He could live with older children aged 12+.
2. Max
Max the 18-week-old Cockapoo is full of beans, and will require all training from scratch. He will require a secure garden as part of his adoption. Max would thrive in an environment where his new family are active, and must attend puppy training classes or dog socialisation as part of his adoption criteria. Thornberry will only be contacting the successful applicant, as they are expecting little Max to be popular!
3. Griselda
Griselda is new to Thornberry and is still in her assessment period. She has enjoyed spending time with other dogs so could potentially live with another pup. She is a sweet girl who loves to greet everyone she meets and would make a great addition to any family.
4. Titch
1-year-old Titch is a young Nuttall Terrier who is full of beans! He would benefit from an active home who can provide him with all basic training from scratch. Titch enjoys spending time around other dogs so he could live with another adult dog dependent on a successful introduction at Thornberry - and they must be able to match his energy levels. Titch could also live with children aged 8+ who are confident around dogs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.