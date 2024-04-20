4 . Titch

1-year-old Titch is a young Nuttall Terrier who is full of beans! He would benefit from an active home who can provide him with all basic training from scratch. Titch enjoys spending time around other dogs so he could live with another adult dog dependent on a successful introduction at Thornberry - and they must be able to match his energy levels. Titch could also live with children aged 8+ who are confident around dogs.