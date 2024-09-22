I’m up in the morning so I can be at The Star’s office by 7am most days, so I felt a twinge of grief this week when I left the house at 6.30am and saw the sun hadn’t risen yet.
It’s a shock every year to see how quickly the days draw in. Moving towards the winter solstice, with sunrise breaking later and sunset arriving sooner, is to lose four minutes of daylight with each passing day. This Wednesday, September 25, marks the ‘switch’ when there will be less than 12 hours of daylight until mid-March.
It’s a lot to be gloomy about - unless you love the colder months, which I do.
Autumn is bursting with nostalgia for me, stirring up memories of everything from all the first days of school I can remember, to the settling-in weeks I spent in my flat when I moved to Sheffield three years ago. Even all those pitch-black walks to work in the rain come back to me and are precious in their own way.
This is the start of my fourth autumn, and my fourth year, in Sheffield, and I’ve found a nice groove for things to do in these less social, cosier months.
They’re not all spent indoors, as there’s too much to love about the Steel City’s countryside at this time of year.
Here are eight things I’m looking forward to in Sheffield this autumn - from a hopefully explosive mushroom season, to reliving some school days at the Crucible Theatre, to welcoming back the Christmas market and it’s boozy hot chocolates.
1. Mushrooming season after a very, very wet 2024
It's been a dreadfully wet year so far, and I'm very happy about it, as it should make for an explosive mushrooming season in 2024. I look forward to every October when I set off into some woodland or another near Sheffield (often Grindleford or Oughtibridge) for a good few hours, fingers crossed for a couple of good bay boletes or even a porcini (or this handsome wood hedgehog, pictured here, which I decided to leave alone since it was so lovely). Then I make pasta or risotto and dehydrate anything left over for use the rest of the year. I had terrible, terrible luck in 2023. Maybe this year will make up for it? For anyone inspired by this post, let me remind you of rules number one through 100 - 'never munch on a hunch.' Do your research before eating ANYTHING you pick in the wild. Please consider John Wright's excellent book The Forager's Calendar if you are interested in learning more. | National World
2. Autumnal walks in Sheffield General Cemetery - but any Sheffield park hit as hard
This post is in place for every park and green space in Sheffield and the gorgeous turns they take in the autumn, but I'll focus on Sheffield General Cemetery as it's my 'local.' Some of my first memories of Sheffield were of the cemetery in the summer and it only got more striking as the year went on, becoming suitably moody and mysterious and embracing. The straight walk from the chapel towards Montague Street surrounded by gravestones and the rustling mature chestnut trees above is enchanting. Grab some conkers while you're at it, there's plenty. | SCC
3. Return to Graves Park Animal Farm for Fright Night on Halloween
Graves Park Animal Farm held its first adult-only Fright Night on a suitably foggy October 31 last year, and now the team has announced it will be back for 2024. I didn't know what to expect last year as me and a friend pulled up to the park at night, but they pulled out all the stops. During the freaky guided walk through one side of the farm, we were followed through tunnels by masked men, leered at by witches behind trees, menaced with chainsaw-wielding creeps and (genuinely) freaked by twitching ghouls lying just off the path. Then you get to decompress and feed the animals afterwards. Who knows what they have planned for this year? | Graves Park Animal Farm
4. Showing off Sheffield to the family with help from the Christmas Market
I've reported lots of warm things about Sheffield Christmas Market in the three years I've been in Sheffield, but they were quite surface level observations. It wasn't until an evening in November 2023 when mum, dad and brother all visited for a night and we got very merry indeed for four hours, with copious amounts of boozy hot chocolates and mulled wine, plus a bratwurst each for dinner and a spin on the merry go round. In the warm yellow lights of the Alpine Bar, watching dad playing with his camera to get shots of the Big Wheel and realising my brother is more enthusiastic about Chrimbo markets than I ever thought, it all really clicked into place as an asset for the city. Here's to many more. | David Ulke
