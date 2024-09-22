1 . Mushrooming season after a very, very wet 2024

It's been a dreadfully wet year so far, and I'm very happy about it, as it should make for an explosive mushrooming season in 2024. I look forward to every October when I set off into some woodland or another near Sheffield (often Grindleford or Oughtibridge) for a good few hours, fingers crossed for a couple of good bay boletes or even a porcini (or this handsome wood hedgehog, pictured here, which I decided to leave alone since it was so lovely). Then I make pasta or risotto and dehydrate anything left over for use the rest of the year. I had terrible, terrible luck in 2023. Maybe this year will make up for it? For anyone inspired by this post, let me remind you of rules number one through 100 - 'never munch on a hunch.' Do your research before eating ANYTHING you pick in the wild. Please consider John Wright's excellent book The Forager's Calendar if you are interested in learning more. | National World