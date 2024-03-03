Kuckoo Sheffield: Leopold Square cocktail bar lined up for 'best late night operator' status
Sheffield cocktail bar Kuckoo has been shortlisted for a pubs industry prize.
Kuckoo, which runs a site at Leopold Square in the city, has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Late-Night Operator’ category at The Publican Awards 2024.
The national awards ceremony, which is set to take place at Evolution London this month will recognise the outstanding achievements and innovations within the pub and bar industry.
Founder and owner of Kuckoo, Richard Powell, says the brand embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the entire team; delivering a journey for customers from early evening refinement to late-night high-energy excitement.
He said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted in the ‘Best Late-Night’ category. This is a first for Kuckoo as our brand continues to evolve.
"At Kuckoo, we blend classic sophistication with innovative cocktails, and everything we serve is crafted in-house by our team of fully-trained mixologists who share in the Kuckoo passion.
"We are proud of our growth journey since first opening in Preston in 2010, and now have five sites across the North of England; the latest opening in Warrington in November (2023).”
Richard said he thought Kuckoo stood out for its organic growth, putting its people first with a true team set-up and bespoke training programme.
He added “Our entertainment approach for customers revolves around our passionate and committed bartenders who are the rock 'n' roll stars; creating a unique atmosphere through training and teamwork programmes.”
Winners of The Publican Awards will be announced on March 27, 2024 in London.