World Teacher's Day: Can you spot your teacher in these pictures taken at Sheffield schools?

Today marks World Teacher’s Day – so we are taking a look back at schooldays in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:54 am

Here we look back in pictures at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star’s pages over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids? No doubt you developed more respect for them and the tough job they all do if you were home schooling during lockdown!

1. Language lesson

From left, Kashmala Neem, Naila Subhan and Reda Sattar with teacher Inyat Rehman in an Urdu lesson at Abbeydale Grange School in October 2010

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Cookery collaboration

Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. Famous old boy

Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011

Photo: Steve Parkin

4. Fashion traditions

Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011

Photo: Roger Nadal

