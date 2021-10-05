Back in the 1970s, the Hofbrauhaus on Eyre Street in the city centre was massively popular, with revellers enjoying the party atmosphere, led by resident compere Brian Slater, who was also a member of th venue’s oompah band. There was also a disco and an annual Miss Hofbrau competition and at the height of its popularity coachloads of party-goers arrived from cities like Leeds and Nottingham.