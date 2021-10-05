Three lads here giving it a go on the dancefloor at the Hofbrauhaus to the unmistakable sound of the oompah band
9 pictures of Sheffield's famous Hofbrauhaus and more Oktoberfest German beer fun - who can you spot?

Sheffield is always up for a party and these pictures show the city’s take on the famous German Oktoberfest and the fondly-remembered venue the Hofbrauhaus.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:42 am

Back in the 1970s, the Hofbrauhaus on Eyre Street in the city centre was massively popular, with revellers enjoying the party atmosphere, led by resident compere Brian Slater, who was also a member of th venue’s oompah band. There was also a disco and an annual Miss Hofbrau competition and at the height of its popularity coachloads of party-goers arrived from cities like Leeds and Nottingham.

1. Beauty queens and beers

Miss Germany Heidi Webber, right, and Miss Great Britain Elizabeth Robinson at the opening of the Hofbrauhaus, Sheffield on January 12, 1973

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Sheffield bierkeller

The Hofbrauhaus, Sheffield, pictured in 1977

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Oompah band fun

The resident oompah band at the Hofbrauhaus. Brian Slater (right of picture) also acted as compere and worked at the venue between 1973 and 1982

Photo: Submitted by Steve Slater

4. Boys in the band

The Hofbrauhaus oompah band - pictured left to right are Alan Carr, Brian Slater, unknown, Ray Hollingsworth, Arthur Atkinson and Eric Sinclair

Photo: Submitted by Steve Slater

