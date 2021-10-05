Back in the 1970s, the Hofbrauhaus on Eyre Street in the city centre was massively popular, with revellers enjoying the party atmosphere, led by resident compere Brian Slater, who was also a member of th venue’s oompah band. There was also a disco and an annual Miss Hofbrau competition and at the height of its popularity coachloads of party-goers arrived from cities like Leeds and Nottingham.
1. Beauty queens and beers
Miss Germany Heidi Webber, right, and Miss Great Britain Elizabeth Robinson at the opening of the Hofbrauhaus, Sheffield on January 12, 1973
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sheffield bierkeller
The Hofbrauhaus, Sheffield, pictured in 1977
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Oompah band fun
The resident oompah band at the Hofbrauhaus. Brian Slater (right of picture) also acted as compere and worked at the venue between 1973 and 1982
Photo: Submitted by Steve Slater
4. Boys in the band
The Hofbrauhaus oompah band - pictured left to right are Alan Carr, Brian Slater, unknown, Ray Hollingsworth, Arthur Atkinson and Eric Sinclair
Photo: Submitted by Steve Slater