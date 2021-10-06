When the first picture was taken in 1959, the nationalisation of the system under British Rail had only been going for 11 years. You can see cars parked under the arches, which is now the station concourse with glass enclosing the whole area.

Nowadays the area in front of the station is pedestrianised and the approach is dominated by huge stainless steel and stone water features.

The station opened in 1870, 40 years after passenger rail services started in Britain, but the current building dates to 1904.

Sheffield Midland Station in 1959

Sheffield Midland station was the last of five central city stations to be built and for many years the Sheffield Victoria station at the Wicker Arches was the city’s main passenger station. That closed in January 1970.