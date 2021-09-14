From underworld executions to gang wars and sickening premeditated murders, how many of these shocking crimes do you remember?
1. Levan Menzies
Menzies was jailed for 20 years for his part in the murder of Tarek Chaiboub, who was shot outside a barber shop in Burngreave in July 2008. He could be out in 2028.
2. Danny Hockenhull
Grimesthorpe man Danny Hockenhull, pictured, and Curtis Goring, of Firth Park, were convicted of murdering Brett Blake from Longley. The court heard he was stabbed in a premeditated attack at the Uniq nightclub in 2008. Both men will be iligable for parole in 2030.
3. Andrew Hill
Andrew Hill was jailed for 17 years in 2010 for the murder of Dr Colin Shawcross in Aston, Sheffield. The court heard how he bludgeoned him to death with a pickaxe handle. He is due for release from prison in 2027.
4. Danial Thompson
Daniel Thompson murdered Barnsley man Shane Collier in 2002 and was jailed for 28 years. He buried Mr Collier's remains on remote Cumbria moorland. The picture shows search teams looking for the victim's body.
