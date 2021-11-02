Heeley Station and bridge in Sheffield, which closed in June 1968

The elevated railway station that once stood at Heeley Bridge has been the subject of several campaigns to reopen it.

However, the news does not look good at the moment for Heeley and other stations on a proposed Sheaf Valley route, such as Millhouses. They have currently missed out on plans that may see some other city stations reopened.

Heeley station was opened in 1870 on the Midland Main Line, linking Sheffield to Chesterfield.

This building, now a car breaker's, was once the railway station ticket office at Heeley in Sheffield

Six years later, an overnight passenger train from London St Pancras to Scotland via Carlisle derailed at Heeley on a foggy November night because of a track defect, injuring several people.