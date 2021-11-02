Sheffield's Heeley railway station then and now - hopes are fading to reopen it
As the reopening of old railway stations in Sheffield is in the news, we’re looking at Heeley Station, one that has been targeted many times.
The elevated railway station that once stood at Heeley Bridge has been the subject of several campaigns to reopen it.
However, the news does not look good at the moment for Heeley and other stations on a proposed Sheaf Valley route, such as Millhouses. They have currently missed out on plans that may see some other city stations reopened.
Heeley station was opened in 1870 on the Midland Main Line, linking Sheffield to Chesterfield.
Six years later, an overnight passenger train from London St Pancras to Scotland via Carlisle derailed at Heeley on a foggy November night because of a track defect, injuring several people.
It must have been terrifying because some passengers were asleep in Pullman carriages, although luckily the train was almost empty.