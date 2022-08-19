Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University students Matt Stasick and Amy Young, both aged 20, acted as guides for groups of up to 30 people on two separate days.

The first tour was given by Matt, aged 20, and the tour centred on the farm and its evolution since 1981.

The second tour the following day was given by Amy, also aged 20, and her tour was themed around “if the homes and businesses hadn’t been demolished and were still standing” how would the area look and feel.

Linda Dawson outside the Dawson's Pikelet Factory where she worked as 13 years old, and for 18 years

Three of the many buildings featured were the Myrtle Inn which straddled Myrtle Road and Alexander Road, plus the Dawson Pikelet Factory at the bottom of Alexandra Road, and thirdly Taggys ice cream factory which stood on View Road.

Amy said: ”All three buildings have very interesting histories, we were very lucky to have special guests.Susan, Kate, Janet, and Nichola, whose parents Eric and Alice Staniforth, who took over the pub from his parents Williams and Amelia in the 1950s.

Eric and Alice were the last publicans at the Myrtle pub.

Amy gave a detailed insight into the life of the pub from its earliest records dating back from 1869 to 1977 when it was demolished to make way for the never built by-pass.

Heeley City Farm

Amy also pinpointed the actual site of the pub entrance on Myrtle Road.

The legendary Taggys ice cream factory was also included in the tour,which was situated on View Road.

Amy laid to rest some of the urban legends, and rumours about Taggys ice cream factory.

It had been rumoured that the recipe for the much loved ice cream died with Taggy, who it’s said took the recipe to his grave.

SUE the pig meetsd Tyrone Brady and other children from Sheffield Childrens Centre at Heeley City Farm

This is untrue as the recipe still exists but is still a carefully kept secret.

Other interesting points of the tour identified various sites of shops which were also demolished for the defunct plan to build a by-pass.

The tour finished with a retro buffet in the farms offices, where people on the tour could talk and reminisce, as well as enjoying light refreshments.

Heeley Energy Farm

Children and Grandchildren of the last publicans of the Myrtle Inn Pub

Remaining door steep on Alexandra Road