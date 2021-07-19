Did we take your picture at Sheffield's Heeley City Farm down the years as community venue celebrates 40th year anniversary
Heeley City Farm, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in July, created a new focus for a community that had been torn apart.
Sheffield City Council decided to build a controversial bypass road through the area back in 1963, leading to years of uncertainty for the closely-knit community of terraced homes. Demolition finally started in 1978, despite a hard-fought campaign against it, and hundreds of homes were knocked down. But the bypass was never built.
The local community wanted something positive for the area and the idea of the farm was born. Staff and volunteers now work with young people, adults with learning disabilities and with Sheffield communities to promote regeneration, environmental education, energy efficiency, health and well-being and local history. Here we celebrate that success in pictures.
