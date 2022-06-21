12 old images of Sheffield people basking in the sun. Can you spot anyone you know?
Sheffield weather: Can you spot anyone you know in these 12 old pictures of people basking in the sun?

With the summer now in full swing, we take a look at 12 old pictures of Sheffield people basking in the sun – can you spot anyone you know?

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 2:28 pm

The hot and sunny weather has finally arrived in Sheffield, with temperatures continuing to soar in the city.

Last Friday saw temperatures peak at 29C, whilst Thursday June 23 could see temperatures reach 27C.

With the sunshine out and the people of Sheffield enjoying the weather, we take a look at 12 old pictures of Sheffield people enjoying the sun in the city.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Don Valley Bowl 1999

Sheffield people out and about enjoying themselves in the sun at the Don Valley Bowl in 1999.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Water Sports Gala 1970

Hundreds of people line the grassy hills as they watch on at the Water Sports Gala in the sunshine in 1970.

Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. Crookes Valley Park 1966

People sitting in the autumn sunshine watching a leisurely game of Bowls at Crookes Valley Park in 1966.

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Peace Gardens

Sheffield people sunbathing and relaxing in the sunshine at the Peace Gardens.

Photo: Stuart Hastings

