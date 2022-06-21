The hot and sunny weather has finally arrived in Sheffield, with temperatures continuing to soar in the city.

Last Friday saw temperatures peak at 29C, whilst Thursday June 23 could see temperatures reach 27C.

With the sunshine out and the people of Sheffield enjoying the weather, we take a look at 12 old pictures of Sheffield people enjoying the sun in the city.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Don Valley Bowl 1999 Sheffield people out and about enjoying themselves in the sun at the Don Valley Bowl in 1999. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Water Sports Gala 1970 Hundreds of people line the grassy hills as they watch on at the Water Sports Gala in the sunshine in 1970. Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales

3. Crookes Valley Park 1966 People sitting in the autumn sunshine watching a leisurely game of Bowls at Crookes Valley Park in 1966. Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales

4. Peace Gardens Sheffield people sunbathing and relaxing in the sunshine at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales