Sheffield then and now pictures show how fundraising for St Luke’s Hospice has changed over time

St Luke’s offers specialist palliative care to people aged 18 and upwards throughout Sheffield who have terminal illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease, HIV, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung conditions.

Their support would not be possible without fundraising and donations from people within the community.

The pictures that we have found show St Luke's Hospice fundraising events over the years.

A retro picture from 1997 shows St Andrew's Baby & Toddler Group doing a sponsored toddle in Endcliffe Park in aid of St Luke's Hospice and their own group funds.

The most recent picture is from 2010 and shows Calendar TV news presenter Peter McNerney being measured by Abby Batchelor at St Luke's Hospice, Sheffield, during a sponsored slim.