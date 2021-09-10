Heritage bus day celebrates 60 years of Sheffield depot in style

A heritage bus open day in Sheffield attracted 2,000 people and raised more than £4,500 for St Luke’s Hospice.

By David Walsh
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:35 am

First Sheffield organised the event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Olive Grove depot.

It featured more than 45 vehicles dating back to 1961 from private collections across the country.

There were also behind-the-scenes tours, bus driving experiences, heritage bus shuttles to and from the city centre, stalls, fair rides, an American police car, a Royal Air Force ambulance and a vintage pick-up truck.

Electrician Rob Grimbley made a superhero suit out of old bus panels and parts. The character has no name - yet. Pic: Mike Sewell.

It also featured a bus-themed - but as yet unnamed - ‘super-hero’ created from old panels and parts by electrician Rob Grimbley who wore it on the day.

Ady Culpin, of First Sheffield, said: “We probably had around a couple of thousand people attend overall, more than we anticipated but many smiles and excitement as people left for the day.”

Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith, council leader Terry Fox and Clare Collingworth of St Luke’s Hospice, also attended.

Huge party to celebrate 60 years of Sheffield bus depot

First Bus South Yorkshire Sheffield depot 'Olive Grove Open day' Copyright Mike Sewell 2021

Council leader Terry Fox behind the wheel. Copyright Mike Sewell 2021
Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith with Nigel Eggleton, managing director at First Sheffield. Copyright Mike Sewell 2021
Heritage buses at Oliver Grove. Copyright Mike Sewell 2021