First Sheffield organised the event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Olive Grove depot.

It featured more than 45 vehicles dating back to 1961 from private collections across the country.

There were also behind-the-scenes tours, bus driving experiences, heritage bus shuttles to and from the city centre, stalls, fair rides, an American police car, a Royal Air Force ambulance and a vintage pick-up truck.

Electrician Rob Grimbley made a superhero suit out of old bus panels and parts. The character has no name - yet. Pic: Mike Sewell.

It also featured a bus-themed - but as yet unnamed - ‘super-hero’ created from old panels and parts by electrician Rob Grimbley who wore it on the day.

Ady Culpin, of First Sheffield, said: “We probably had around a couple of thousand people attend overall, more than we anticipated but many smiles and excitement as people left for the day.”

Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith, council leader Terry Fox and Clare Collingworth of St Luke’s Hospice, also attended.

First Bus South Yorkshire Sheffield depot 'Olive Grove Open day' Copyright Mike Sewell 2021

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.

Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Council leader Terry Fox behind the wheel. Copyright Mike Sewell 2021

Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith with Nigel Eggleton, managing director at First Sheffield. Copyright Mike Sewell 2021