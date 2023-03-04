News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: The restaurants we enjoyed dining at in the 1960s, including Capri, Hallmark and Kenwood

Dining out has changed considerably since the 1960s and not always for the better.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

While some gastronomic innovations have made the culinary world a richer place, there are many we could have done without. Six decades on, the key to making a meal out truly memorable remain the same – quality ingredients cooked with love and precision and served with a smile.

We’ve taken a look back through the archives at some of the restaurants which were popular with diners in Sheffield during the 60s – a time before McDonald’s had made it into the UK. The restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery include the Vulcan at the old Hallam Tower Hotel, Hopkinson’s Capri in Sheffield city centre and the Hallmark Restaurant at the old Gaumont Cinema.

All photos are courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1. Dining out

Some of Sheffield's mot popular restaurants in the 1960s

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. John Walsh Ltd

Dining in style at John Walsh Ltd on High Street, Sheffield, in 1968

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Concord Chinese Restaurant

Concord Chinese Restaurant, on Norfolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, in March 1966

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

4. Golden Dragon

Inside the Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1966

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

