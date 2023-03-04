While some gastronomic innovations have made the culinary world a richer place, there are many we could have done without. Six decades on, the key to making a meal out truly memorable remain the same – quality ingredients cooked with love and precision and served with a smile.

We’ve taken a look back through the archives at some of the restaurants which were popular with diners in Sheffield during the 60s – a time before McDonald’s had made it into the UK. The restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery include the Vulcan at the old Hallam Tower Hotel, Hopkinson’s Capri in Sheffield city centre and the Hallmark Restaurant at the old Gaumont Cinema.