Sheffield retro: 38 nostalgic photos showing headteachers in the city during the 90s and 2000s

These pictures from schools across Sheffield range from a royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II to a charity 'gunging'

By Robert Cumber, Robert Cumber
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Your school days shape the rest of your life, from the friendships built to the lessons learned.

We're taking a look back at the headteachers who ran schools across Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s, and will surely be remembered by children of that era.

Whether they were strict disciplinarians or took a more relaxed approach, they will have have had a big impact on the schools at which they took charge and the pupils there.

The pictures in our retro photo gallery document everything from a royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II to a charity 'gunging'.

In many cases the headteachers featured are surrounded by pupils at their schools or by teachers and other staff they worked with.

The schools featured include Birley Comprehensive, Southey Green, Stocksbridge High, Fir Vale, Chaucer, Silverdale and many more.

Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, are given a surprise presentation to mark their retirement from King Edward VII Lower School in Sheffield

1. King Edward VII Lower School

Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, are given a surprise presentation to mark their retirement from King Edward VII Lower School in Sheffield Photo: Steve Ellis

Headteacher Gordon Hamilton with pupils at Mosborough Primary School in Sheffield

2. Mosborough Primary School

Headteacher Gordon Hamilton with pupils at Mosborough Primary School in Sheffield Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997

3. Bethany School

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Athelstan Primary School headteacher Tony Woodward looks on as pupils Sally Yeomans (9),Ryan Harrison (8) and Jonathan Bloodworth (7) try out their new computer won in a competition organised by ASDA in 1999

4. Athelstan Primary School

Athelstan Primary School headteacher Tony Woodward looks on as pupils Sally Yeomans (9),Ryan Harrison (8) and Jonathan Bloodworth (7) try out their new computer won in a competition organised by ASDA in 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

