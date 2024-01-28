Your school days shape the rest of your life, from the friendships built to the lessons learned.

We're taking a look back at the headteachers who ran schools across Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s, and will surely be remembered by children of that era.

Whether they were strict disciplinarians or took a more relaxed approach, they will have have had a big impact on the schools at which they took charge and the pupils there.

The pictures in our retro photo gallery document everything from a royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II to a charity 'gunging'.

In many cases the headteachers featured are surrounded by pupils at their schools or by teachers and other staff they worked with.

The schools featured include Birley Comprehensive, Southey Green, Stocksbridge High, Fir Vale, Chaucer, Silverdale and many more.

1 . King Edward VII Lower School Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, are given a surprise presentation to mark their retirement from King Edward VII Lower School in Sheffield

2 . Mosborough Primary School Headteacher Gordon Hamilton with pupils at Mosborough Primary School in Sheffield

3 . Bethany School Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997