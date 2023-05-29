News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Photos show some of most inspiring headteachers at Sheffield schools during the 90s and 2000s

A good headteacher can transform a school and make a huge difference to the pupils and staff working there.
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST

These nostalgic photos show some of the fondly remembered headteachers from schools around Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s. This retro photo gallery features everything from a royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth II to a charity ‘gunging’.

Do you remember any of these headteachers, or the pupils and other staff members pictured with them, in these photos?

Some of the fondly remembered headteachers at schools in Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s

1. Headteachers

Some of the fondly remembered headteachers at schools in Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s Photo: Various

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997

2. Bethany School

Mr Walze, headteacher of Sheffield's 'smallest' school, Bethany School, on Anns Road, Heeley, with pupils and teachers in 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Athelstan Primary School headteacher Tony Woodward looks on as pupils Sally Yeomans (9),Ryan Harrison (8) and Jonathan Bloodworth (7) try out their new computer won in a competition organised by ASDA in 1999

3. Athelstan Primary School

Athelstan Primary School headteacher Tony Woodward looks on as pupils Sally Yeomans (9),Ryan Harrison (8) and Jonathan Bloodworth (7) try out their new computer won in a competition organised by ASDA in 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Michael Chapman, headteacher at Birley Comprehensive School, in Sheffield, in 1999

4. Birley Comprehensive School.

Michael Chapman, headteacher at Birley Comprehensive School, in Sheffield, in 1999 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

