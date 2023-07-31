News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United player ratings as Ndiaye shines again v Derby
Inside Ndiaye’s Marseille transfer as Blades plan for life after star
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
United manager reacts to Tuanzebe transfer talk after medical reports

Sheffield retro: Nostalgic pictures look back on city’s great Working Men’s Clubs from 50s to 80s

For generations they were the places where working people nipped out for a drink and entertainment.
By Jane Salt
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Working Men’s Clubs were seen all over Sheffield, popular with their members, and well known as places to go out to meet people and sometimes to see a turn on the stage.

Some of them are still there, these days open to men and women – but sadly, many have closed over the years including Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, famous as the venue used to shoot scene at the end of the famous film The Full Monty. Our gallery of 14 photographs looks back at the clubs over the last 50 years or so.

Eyes down for a game of bingo at this Working Men's Club in 1977, but does anyone know where it is?

1. Eyes down

Eyes down for a game of bingo at this Working Men's Club in 1977, but does anyone know where it is? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Darnall Working Men's Club was due to close in March 1983

2. Closure

Darnall Working Men's Club was due to close in March 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The bar area of the Holbrook & Halfway Working Men's Club in March 1977

3. Mine's a pint

The bar area of the Holbrook & Halfway Working Men's Club in March 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The now closed Upper Heeley Working Men's Club pictured here in 1989

4. Heeley

The now closed Upper Heeley Working Men's Club pictured here in 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield