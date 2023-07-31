The Working Men’s Clubs were seen all over Sheffield , popular with their members, and well known as places to go out to meet people and sometimes to see a turn on the stage.

Some of them are still there, these days open to men and women – but sadly, many have closed over the years including Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, famous as the venue used to shoot scene at the end of the famous film The Full Monty. Our gallery of 14 photographs looks back at the clubs over the last 50 years or so.