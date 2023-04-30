Sheffield retro: Nostalgic photos taking you back to 1998, including nights out on West Street and toxic leak
Britpop reigned supreme, the Ford Focus was rolled out and Jumanji became one of the first films released on DVD.
Sheffield in 1998 saw the closure of one of the city’s oldest businesses, celebrities turn out in force for the opening of the Players Cafe and firefighters deployed to tackle a toxic gas leak. Elsewhere, Prince Charles met builders on the Manor, the Peace Gardens as we know them today took shape and motorcyle stunt riders tore through the city in style.
This retro photo gallery captures the highs and lows of life in Sheffield a quarter of a century ago, showing how much has changed, including the shops we have lost, and how some things remain constant, with West Street still being the place to go back then for a good night out.