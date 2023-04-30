News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Nostalgic photos taking you back to 1998, including nights out on West Street and toxic leak

Britpop reigned supreme, the Ford Focus was rolled out and Jumanji became one of the first films released on DVD.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield in 1998 saw the closure of one of the city’s oldest businesses, celebrities turn out in force for the opening of the Players Cafe and firefighters deployed to tackle a toxic gas leak. Elsewhere, Prince Charles met builders on the Manor, the Peace Gardens as we know them today took shape and motorcyle stunt riders tore through the city in style.

This retro photo gallery captures the highs and lows of life in Sheffield a quarter of a century ago, showing how much has changed, including the shops we have lost, and how some things remain constant, with West Street still being the place to go back then for a good night out.

Pictured at the Cavendish Pub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre in September 1998 are Lindsay Fisher, Sean Holden, Lindsey Hara, and Matthew Hounsley

1. Night out on West Street

Pictured at the Cavendish Pub, on West Street, in Sheffield city centre in September 1998 are Lindsay Fisher, Sean Holden, Lindsey Hara, and Matthew Hounsley Photo: Waistell staff

The official opening of TJ Hughes on High Street, Sheffield, in 1998

2. Shop opening

The official opening of TJ Hughes on High Street, Sheffield, in 1998 Photo: Waistell

Shoppers on Fargate in Sheffield city centre in November 1998. The shops visible include Foot Locker and Radio Rentals

3. Fargate shoppers

Shoppers on Fargate in Sheffield city centre in November 1998. The shops visible include Foot Locker and Radio Rentals Photo: Barry Richardson

The final eight in Miss Sheffield 1998 line up at the Rhythm Rooms

4. Miss Sheffield

The final eight in Miss Sheffield 1998 line up at the Rhythm Rooms Photo: Dean Atkins

