The venue was part of a push in the original days of the Attercliffe entertainment complex to lure late-night drinkers with a range of bar and club venues.

Professional Sheffield Steelers ice hockey player Tim Cranston opened the venue along with two members of Sheffield rock band Def Leppard and former Sheffield Eagles manager Gary Heatherington.

Cranston, with band members Joe Elliot and Rick Savage, were behind the club’s existence, opening the nightspot with a wave of publicity in 1997.

That probably helped attract plenty of other names.

Kevin Pressman, the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, visited along with several members of the cast of long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, including Simon Gregson (Kevin McDonald) and Bruce Jones (Les Battersby).

Such celebrity appearances prompted fans to line up outside the venue for the chance to grab a photograph - although there were no smartphones or social media back then!

Take a look at our retro gallery of the venue and reminisce about days gone by.

Undefined: readMore

1. Celebrity visit Left cinema costume supervisor Simon Murray and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Players and Fans of the Sheffield Eagles Rugby club listening to the draw for the Rugby League Challenge Cup Pictured at the Players Cafe, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, where Players and Fans of the Eagles Rugby club, were listening to the draw for the RL CHallenge Cup. Photo: Waistell Photo Sales

3. Joe Elliott and Rick Savage, of Def Leppard at the launch of Players Cafe Joe Elliott and Rick Savage of Def Leppard at the launch of Players Cafe the site of the Carbrook School, Attercliffe. Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales

4. Staff at Players Cafe Bar staff at Players Cafe. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales