Sheffield retro: Nostalgic 1980s and 90s photos show how city's streets have changed over the decades
These photos capture the changing face of Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s, from the unique perspective of one man.
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Ted Mace chonicled the transformations taking place across the city during those decades, including the arrival of Supertram, the last days of the bendibuses, and the decline and rise of businesses along Fargate and Division Street, in Sheffield city centre.
This retro photo gallery also includes bygone scenes from suburbs including Attercliffe, Walkley and Heeley, which are sure to bring plenty of memories flooding back for those who’ve been around long enough.
All the photos featured were taken by Ted Mace and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Page 1 of 6