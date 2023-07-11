These photos capture the changing face of Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s, from the unique perspective of one man.

Ted Mace chonicled the transformations taking place across the city during those decades, including the arrival of Supertram, the last days of the bendibuses, and the decline and rise of businesses along Fargate and Division Street, in Sheffield city centre.

This retro photo gallery also includes bygone scenes from suburbs including Attercliffe, Walkley and Heeley, which are sure to bring plenty of memories flooding back for those who’ve been around long enough.

All the photos featured were taken by Ted Mace and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Fargate shops and restaurants Businesses on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, including Joan Barrie ladies fashions, Burnley Building Society, La Coupe unisex hairdressers, and The Golden Egg restaurant. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace Photo Sales

2 . The Tramcar The Tramcar pub on Sheffield's Attercliffe Road, and (right) Ernest B. Giles opticians. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace Photo Sales

3 . Bramall Lane The old cricket pavilion at Bramall Lane is demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace Photo Sales

4 . Bendibus A Clipper bendibus on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, with Sugg Sports shop in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6