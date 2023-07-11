News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Nostalgic 1980s and 90s photos show how city's streets have changed over the decades

These photos capture the changing face of Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s, from the unique perspective of one man.
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Ted Mace chonicled the transformations taking place across the city during those decades, including the arrival of Supertram, the last days of the bendibuses, and the decline and rise of businesses along Fargate and Division Street, in Sheffield city centre.

This retro photo gallery also includes bygone scenes from suburbs including Attercliffe, Walkley and Heeley, which are sure to bring plenty of memories flooding back for those who’ve been around long enough.

All the photos featured were taken by Ted Mace and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Businesses on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, including Joan Barrie ladies fashions, Burnley Building Society, La Coupe unisex hairdressers, and The Golden Egg restaurant. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace

The Tramcar pub on Sheffield's Attercliffe Road, and (right) Ernest B. Giles opticians. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace

The old cricket pavilion at Bramall Lane is demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace

A Clipper bendibus on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, with Sugg Sports shop in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace

