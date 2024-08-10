Sheffield retro: Looking back at 18 of Sheffield's most missed lost landmarks

By Jane Salt
Published 10th Aug 2024, 06:30 GMT
They were once well known landmarks across Sheffield

But these well-known Sheffield buildings and structures have sadly been lost to the area over the years as the face of the city had changed.

Our Retro gallery of photographs takes a look back at some of the landmarks, which you can no longer see.

A number of Sheffield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are shown below.

Some of them are from long ago and some from more recent times.

Which would you most like to see return?

An aerial view of Sheffield's Don Valley sports stadium in June 1997. The stadium was built for the World Student Games and opened in 1990. It was demolished in 2013

1. From the air

An aerial view of Sheffield's Don Valley sports stadium in June 1997. The stadium was built for the World Student Games and opened in 1990. It was demolished in 2013 Photo: Chris Lawton

A view of the now closed Sheffield Ski Village in January 2004

2. Ski Village

A view of the now closed Sheffield Ski Village in January 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

The unpopular extension of Sheffield's Town Hall, dubbed the egg box, cast a concrete shadow over the Peace Gardens from 1977 until it was demolished in 2002. Pictured here in January1995

3. Egg box

The unpopular extension of Sheffield’s Town Hall, dubbed the egg box, cast a concrete shadow over the Peace Gardens from 1977 until it was demolished in 2002. Pictured here in January1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A bulldozer moves in on the Gatecrasher nightclub after it was destroyed by a fire in 2007. The nightclub was originally named The Republic, but this was changed in 2003 after refurbishment.

4. Destroyed

A bulldozer moves in on the Gatecrasher nightclub after it was destroyed by a fire in 2007. The nightclub was originally named The Republic, but this was changed in 2003 after refurbishment. Photo: Dennis Lound

