But these well-known Sheffield buildings and structures have sadly been lost to the area over the years as the face of the city had changed.

Our Retro gallery of photographs takes a look back at some of the landmarks, which you can no longer see.

A number of Sheffield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are shown below.

Some of them are from long ago and some from more recent times.

Which would you most like to see return?

1 . From the air An aerial view of Sheffield's Don Valley sports stadium in June 1997. The stadium was built for the World Student Games and opened in 1990. It was demolished in 2013 Photo: Chris Lawton Photo Sales

2 . Ski Village A view of the now closed Sheffield Ski Village in January 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . Egg box The unpopular extension of Sheffield’s Town Hall, dubbed the egg box, cast a concrete shadow over the Peace Gardens from 1977 until it was demolished in 2002. Pictured here in January1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales