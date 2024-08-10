But these well-known Sheffield buildings and structures have sadly been lost to the area over the years as the face of the city had changed.
Our Retro gallery of photographs takes a look back at some of the landmarks, which you can no longer see.
A number of Sheffield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are shown below.
Some of them are from long ago and some from more recent times.
Which would you most like to see return?
