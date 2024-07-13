The city has been in constant change over the years, and there are parts of the city that look very different to how they did in 2012.

But what will Sheffield look like in 2034? We put the question into an an artificial intelligence picture generator to see what the computer predicted would happen to some of the most prominent landmarks in our city.

We used the application on the Canva.com website to get its predictions, and include in this gallery the pictures that it generated.

While one of the major landmark buildings which the computer returned future pictures of appeared little changed to how it looks now, some of them appeared transformed, including the stadiums of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

Are the changes that that the programme predicts likely? Well, some are perhaps more likely to happen than others.

While no one can predict exactly what the next 10 years is going to bring, the very different image of The Crucible Theatre that was returned by the computer may be the most likely of the changes.

There has been public discussion in recent years over the suggestion that the venue needs to be bigger to keep hosting the World Snooker Championships.

But we just don’t know yet if any major changes will be made.

However, some of the suggestions put forwards by the AI programme for the future of some of our iconic buildings looks as though they would require massive investment.

Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones you think are most likely, including the suggestions for what the programme could happen to both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough, and Meadowhall.

Sheffield in 2034 - Pictures show how AI predicts major Sheffield landmarks could look in 10 years time.

With a clear glass dome and much greenery inside, this is how AI predicts Meadowhall will look in 3024.

This is how Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium will appear in 2034, according the AI predictions.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsbrough stadium looks very different in 10 years time, according to AI. This is its prediction.