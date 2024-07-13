How AI thinks Sheffield landmarks may look in 2034, including Meadowhall, Hillsborough, Bramall Lane, Crucible

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 05:02 BST

Sheffield could look very different in 10 years time to how it does now.

The city has been in constant change over the years, and there are parts of the city that look very different to how they did in 2012.

But what will Sheffield look like in 2034? We put the question into an an artificial intelligence picture generator to see what the computer predicted would happen to some of the most prominent landmarks in our city.

We used the application on the Canva.com website to get its predictions, and include in this gallery the pictures that it generated.

While one of the major landmark buildings which the computer returned future pictures of appeared little changed to how it looks now, some of them appeared transformed, including the stadiums of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

Are the changes that that the programme predicts likely? Well, some are perhaps more likely to happen than others.

While no one can predict exactly what the next 10 years is going to bring, the very different image of The Crucible Theatre that was returned by the computer may be the most likely of the changes.

There has been public discussion in recent years over the suggestion that the venue needs to be bigger to keep hosting the World Snooker Championships.

But we just don’t know yet if any major changes will be made.

However, some of the suggestions put forwards by the AI programme for the future of some of our iconic buildings looks as though they would require massive investment.

Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones you think are most likely, including the suggestions for what the programme could happen to both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough, and Meadowhall.

Sheffield in 2034 - Pictures show how AI predicts major Sheffield landmarks could look in 10 years time. Pictures: Canva.com

1. Sheffield in 2034

Sheffield in 2034 - Pictures show how AI predicts major Sheffield landmarks could look in 10 years time. Pictures: Canva.com | Canva.com Photo: Canva.com

With a clear glass dome and much greenery inside, this is how AI predicts Meadowhall will look in 3024. Photo: Canva.com

2. Meadowhall

With a clear glass dome and much greenery inside, this is how AI predicts Meadowhall will look in 3024. Photo: Canva.com | Canva.com Photo: Canva,com

This is how Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium will appear in 2034, according the AI predictions. Photo: Canva.com

3. Bramall Lane

This is how Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium will appear in 2034, according the AI predictions. Photo: Canva.com | Canva.com Photo: Canva.com

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsbrough stadium looks very different in 10 years time, according to AI. This is its prediction. Photo: Canva.com

4. Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsbrough stadium looks very different in 10 years time, according to AI. This is its prediction. Photo: Canva.com | Canva.com Photo: Canva.com

