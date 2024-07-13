The city has been in constant change over the years, and there are parts of the city that look very different to how they did in 2012.
But what will Sheffield look like in 2034? We put the question into an an artificial intelligence picture generator to see what the computer predicted would happen to some of the most prominent landmarks in our city.
We used the application on the Canva.com website to get its predictions, and include in this gallery the pictures that it generated.
While one of the major landmark buildings which the computer returned future pictures of appeared little changed to how it looks now, some of them appeared transformed, including the stadiums of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.
Are the changes that that the programme predicts likely? Well, some are perhaps more likely to happen than others.
Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
While no one can predict exactly what the next 10 years is going to bring, the very different image of The Crucible Theatre that was returned by the computer may be the most likely of the changes.
There has been public discussion in recent years over the suggestion that the venue needs to be bigger to keep hosting the World Snooker Championships.
But we just don’t know yet if any major changes will be made.
However, some of the suggestions put forwards by the AI programme for the future of some of our iconic buildings looks as though they would require massive investment.
Take a look at the gallery below, and see which ones you think are most likely, including the suggestions for what the programme could happen to both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough, and Meadowhall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.