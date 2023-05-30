Sheffield retro: Little-seen photos show city's famous Hole in the Road subway being built in 1960s
It is one of Sheffield city centre’s most mourned landmarks, which disappeared for good with the arrival of the Supertram in the 1990s.
By Robert Cumber
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST
The Hole in the Road at Castle Square is still fondly remembered by those who experienced the marvel of urban planning, with its escalators leading down from street level, built-in shops and, most famously, the fish tank which was embedded in the wall. It has been memorably immortalised in song, by the Everley Pregnant Brothers, and in various artworks.
The little-seen images in this retro photo gallery show the Hole in the Road taking shape during the 1960s.
