Sheffield retro: Little-seen photos show city's famous Hole in the Road subway being built in 1960s

It is one of Sheffield city centre’s most mourned landmarks, which disappeared for good with the arrival of the Supertram in the 1990s.
By Robert Cumber
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Hole in the Road at Castle Square is still fondly remembered by those who experienced the marvel of urban planning, with its escalators leading down from street level, built-in shops and, most famously, the fish tank which was embedded in the wall. It has been memorably immortalised in song, by the Everley Pregnant Brothers, and in various artworks.

The little-seen images in this retro photo gallery show the Hole in the Road taking shape during the 1960s.

Arundel Gate and Castle Square in Sheffield city centre during the construction of the Hole in the Road subway and roundabout in February 1967. Workers are shown reducing the size of Walsh's Department Store to allow for road widening.

1. Road widening

Arundel Gate and Castle Square in Sheffield city centre during the construction of the Hole in the Road subway and roundabout in February 1967. Workers are shown reducing the size of Walsh's Department Store to allow for road widening. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield's Hole in the Road, at Castle Square in the city centre, under construction in 1965. This photo was taken looking towrds the Peter Robinson Ltd fashion department store on High Street.

2. Under construction

Sheffield's Hole in the Road, at Castle Square in the city centre, under construction in 1965. This photo was taken looking towrds the Peter Robinson Ltd fashion department store on High Street. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Temporary traffic and pedestrian alterations during the construction of subways for the Hole in the Road in Sheffield city centre in 1965

3. Digging

Temporary traffic and pedestrian alterations during the construction of subways for the Hole in the Road in Sheffield city centre in 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Construction of Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road subway in 1967

4. Hard at work

Construction of Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road subway in 1967 Photo: Picture Sheffield

