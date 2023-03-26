Schools have closed, trains have ground to a halt and healthcare has been disrupted as workers in Sheffield have joined national strikes this year.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across the country, including nurses, teachers and train drivers, have taken to picket lines in what have been described as the biggest mass walkouts since the winter of discontent in 1979.

But how do the widespread strikes we are experiencing now, fuelled in part at least by the soaring inflation which has created a cost-of-living crisis, compare with those we lived through in the past?

We’ve taken a look back through the archives to bring you these photos of industrial action from the 1980s, 1970s and earlier. This retro photo gallery includes haunting images of the Battle of Orgreave when police famously clashed with striking miners, and pictures showing the impact of walkouts over the decades by cleaners, bakers, bus drivers, steelworkers and firefighters.

Rubbish piling up at Castle Square, eerily deserted streets and shoppers queuing for bread are among the arresting scenes captured. All the photos are either taken from The Star’s archives or are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Queuing for bread A huge queue for bread outside G.H.Fletcher and Son, bakers, on Exchange Street, in Sheffield city centre, during the bakery strike on November 25, 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Big clean up Teenagers clean up Castle Square, in Sheffield city centre, during the wouncil workers strike in October 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Firefighters on strike Firefighters on picket duty outside Sheffield Central Fire Station, on Division Street, during the firefighters' strike on December 14, 1977 Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

4 . 'Inspecting' the police A striking miner 'inspects' a long line of police officers outiside the Orgreave Coking plant in 1984 Photo: John Giles/PA