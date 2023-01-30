The National Education Union (NEU) voted last week to hold four strike days across Spring – February 1, February 28 and March 15 & 16.
Union bosses are today reportedly in last minute talks with DfE chiefs today to avoid action.
However, if talks fails, then February 1 stands to be what is being called “the biggest day of strike action in a decade”, as NEU member teachers will be joining walkouts from university staff, train drivers, and civil servants.
As a result, many schools in Sheffield and nationwide are opting to close or hold only online classes on the first day of strike action this Wednesday.
A challenge has been in how union members are under no obligation to tells schools if they are striking, meaning schools have been unable to effectively gauge how much disruption a walkout will cause until the day. However, membership of the union has reportedly grown by upwards of 30,000 since the vote was cast.
What schools in Sheffield are closing for the NEU strike?
Several large Sheffield schools have written home to parents with advice.
– Silverdale School has asked for Y7 through Y11 to learn remotely.
– King Edward VII School has told Y7, Y11 and Y13 students they “must” attend school, with non-NEU staff members to set work for all other pupils to do at home.
– St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, which is responsible for Notre Dame High, is asking Y7 through Y10 pupils to stay at home, with Y11+ being taught by non-NEU members.
– Forge Valley School wrote home to parents that they would be “closed to the majority of students”.
Joint branch and district secretary of the NEU in Sheffield Simon Murch said asked parents not to see the strikes as their children “losing a day” of their education.
"We feel for parents that will be in a position where primary school children can’t be left at home and will need childcare arrangements, but it’s the whole education of the children we’re talking about,” said Simon.
"The Government is talking about minimum level of service, when we would like that too, but on a day to day basis, because we’re facing a recruitment and retention crisis.
“A massive part of our dispute is the underfunding in education. One day of children not in school is small compared to the massive amount of education they are missing over their lifetimes because there aren’t enough support staff, teaching assistants or resources due to cuts.”
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, senior teachers have in effect seen their pay decline by £6,600 since 2010. The union is demanding a fully funded above-inflation pay rise and are calling for more funding for support staff and resources. Teachers were awarded an average pay rise of five per cent last year, with new teachers receiving a bigger increase. However, this has not been accepted due to the cost-of-living crisis and with inflation into the double digits.