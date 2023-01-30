As many as 3,000 teachers and school staff in Sheffield could walk out this Wednesday in the biggest strike action day in a decade.

The National Education Union (NEU) voted last week to hold four strike days across Spring – February 1, February 28 and March 15 & 16.

Union bosses are today reportedly in last minute talks with DfE chiefs today to avoid action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if talks fails, then February 1 stands to be what is being called “the biggest day of strike action in a decade”, as NEU member teachers will be joining walkouts from university staff, train drivers, and civil servants.

Many schools in Sheffield and nationwide are closing their doors or asking pupils to stay at home on February 1 on the day of a strike by the National Education Union.

As a result, many schools in Sheffield and nationwide are opting to close or hold only online classes on the first day of strike action this Wednesday.

A challenge has been in how union members are under no obligation to tells schools if they are striking, meaning schools have been unable to effectively gauge how much disruption a walkout will cause until the day. However, membership of the union has reportedly grown by upwards of 30,000 since the vote was cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What schools in Sheffield are closing for the NEU strike?

Several large Sheffield schools have written home to parents with advice.

– Silverdale School has asked for Y7 through Y11 to learn remotely.

– King Edward VII School has told Y7, Y11 and Y13 students they “must” attend school, with non-NEU staff members to set work for all other pupils to do at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, which is responsible for Notre Dame High, is asking Y7 through Y10 pupils to stay at home, with Y11+ being taught by non-NEU members.

– Forge Valley School wrote home to parents that they would be “closed to the majority of students”.

Joint branch and district secretary of the NEU in Sheffield Simon Murch said asked parents not to see the strikes as their children “losing a day” of their education.

"We feel for parents that will be in a position where primary school children can’t be left at home and will need childcare arrangements, but it’s the whole education of the children we’re talking about,” said Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Government is talking about minimum level of service, when we would like that too, but on a day to day basis, because we’re facing a recruitment and retention crisis.

“A massive part of our dispute is the underfunding in education. One day of children not in school is small compared to the massive amount of education they are missing over their lifetimes because there aren’t enough support staff, teaching assistants or resources due to cuts.”