If you’ve got an emergency, they’re there for you.

This week saw fire brigades across the country mark International Firefighters Day – the day which raises awareness of the work of firefighters around the work and the dangers that fire brings.

To mark this, we have looked back in the archives to find pictures of some serious fires which have hit Sheffield over the years – occasions to which South Yorkshire firefighters rode to the rescue.

The fires go right back to the 1950s. The uniforms and the equipment that they use may have changed – but the courage of the firefighters that wear them remain the same.

Major fires We have put together a picture gallery showing some of Sheffield's most dramatic fires of the last 60 years, after International Firefighters Day was marked this week

Factory blaze Firefighters battling a blaze at the JH Dickinson Ltd, cutlery manufacturers, Lowfield Cutlery Forge (corner with Sark Road), in the late 1980s.

Warehouse blaze Firefighters battle a blaze at Mathews Warehouse (formerly Zion Congregational Chapel), in Attercliffe, in the 1980s.

Infirmary Road Firefighters at Hallam Sports, junction of Infirmary Road and Bedford Street in 1991.