Sheffield retro: Dramatic pictures show firefighters battle 20 of city’s most serious fires of last 60 years
If you’ve got an emergency, they’re there for you.
This week saw fire brigades across the country mark International Firefighters Day – the day which raises awareness of the work of firefighters around the work and the dangers that fire brings.
To mark this, we have looked back in the archives to find pictures of some serious fires which have hit Sheffield over the years – occasions to which South Yorkshire firefighters rode to the rescue.
The fires go right back to the 1950s. The uniforms and the equipment that they use may have changed – but the courage of the firefighters that wear them remain the same.
