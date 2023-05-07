News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Dramatic pictures show firefighters battle 20 of city’s most serious fires of last 60 years

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th May 2023, 04:45 BST

This week saw fire brigades across the country mark International Firefighters Day – the day which raises awareness of the work of firefighters around the work and the dangers that fire brings.

To mark this, we have looked back in the archives to find pictures of some serious fires which have hit Sheffield over the years – occasions to which South Yorkshire firefighters rode to the rescue.

The fires go right back to the 1950s. The uniforms and the equipment that they use may have changed – but the courage of the firefighters that wear them remain the same.

Firefighters battling a blaze at the JH Dickinson Ltd, cutlery manufacturers, Lowfield Cutlery Forge (corner with Sark Road), in the late 1980s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Factory blaze

Firefighters battling a blaze at the JH Dickinson Ltd, cutlery manufacturers, Lowfield Cutlery Forge (corner with Sark Road), in the late 1980s. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Firefighters battle a blaze at Mathews Warehouse (formerly Zion Congregational Chapel), in Attercliffe, in the 1980s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Warehouse blaze

Firefighters battle a blaze at Mathews Warehouse (formerly Zion Congregational Chapel), in Attercliffe, in the 1980s. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: PIcture Sheffield

Firefighters at Hallam Sports, junction of Infirmary Road and Bedford Street in 1991. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Infirmary Road

Firefighters at Hallam Sports, junction of Infirmary Road and Bedford Street in 1991. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: PIcture Sheffield

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire