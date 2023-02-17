South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service precept set to rise in face of inflation and increased costs

Council tax payers across South Yorkshire are set to pay an extra £5 per year on average to fund South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service.

Members of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority are set to meet on February 20, to vote on the 2023/4 budget and whether to increase its share of council tax by an annual average of six per cent for a band D property.

Householders in Band D currently pay £77.58 per year for the service, which would rise to £82.58 per year if the rise is approved

The service, like others up and down the country, is facing a £3.9m increase in staffing costs, following a two per cent pay rise.

The increase would raise an extra £1.8million to the service’s annual budget of around £60m.

A report to the authority states that the service is facing a net deficit of £1.420m, which will be addressed via the force’s reserves.

Savings will be made throughout the financial year in the service’s indirect pensions budget and employee insurance; premises; transport insurance; and supplies and services.

The report adds that the 2022/23 financial year ‘has seen an unprecedented national and global increase in the cost of utilities, with a forecast overspend of approximately £1m’.

SYFRS has also faced an increase of £324,828 for its fuel costs – but the report adds that there may be a ‘potential move’ to electric vehicles in the future.