Sheffield retro: Dramatic photos show some of the biggest fires to hit Sheffield in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

These extraordinary photos show firefighters battling some of the biggest blazes to hit Sheffield during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:45 BST

The dramatic images are a testament to the bravery of the firefighters who risk their safety to protect the public. Flames can be seen tearing at some of Sheffield’s best-known landmarks in this retro photo gallery, with smoke billowing into the air as firefighters train their hoses on the properties in an attempt to save them.

Old cinemas, a well-known steelworks and a school are some of the buildings pictured going up in flames, with the black and white photos also showing the devastating aftermath of the fires in some cases. Fires on The Moor, in Fitzalan Square and at Sheffield Canal Basin are among those featured.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen here billowing from a fire on Broad Street, Sheffield, most probably at the rope and twine works belonging to J.H. Mudford, on April 23, 1967

1. Fire on Broad Street

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen here billowing from a fire on Broad Street, Sheffield, most probably at the rope and twine works belonging to J.H. Mudford, on April 23, 1967 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Phillips Furnishing Stores Ltd on The Moor on March 15, 1965

2. Fire on The Moor

Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Phillips Furnishing Stores Ltd on The Moor on March 15, 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Firefighters train their hoses on a blaze at William Monks builders merchants on Queens Road, Sheffield, on October 10, 1972

3. Blaze at building company

Firefighters train their hoses on a blaze at William Monks builders merchants on Queens Road, Sheffield, on October 10, 1972 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The scene of a devastating fire on Howard Street in Sheffield city centre on July 20, 1966

4. Howard Street fire

The scene of a devastating fire on Howard Street in Sheffield city centre on July 20, 1966 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

