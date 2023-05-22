Sheffield retro: Dramatic photos show some of the biggest fires to hit Sheffield in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s
These extraordinary photos show firefighters battling some of the biggest blazes to hit Sheffield during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
The dramatic images are a testament to the bravery of the firefighters who risk their safety to protect the public. Flames can be seen tearing at some of Sheffield’s best-known landmarks in this retro photo gallery, with smoke billowing into the air as firefighters train their hoses on the properties in an attempt to save them.
Old cinemas, a well-known steelworks and a school are some of the buildings pictured going up in flames, with the black and white photos also showing the devastating aftermath of the fires in some cases. Fires on The Moor, in Fitzalan Square and at Sheffield Canal Basin are among those featured.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.